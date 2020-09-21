The European Central Bank is considering an extension to its emergency quantitative easing program (PEPP) and the relaxation of its original bond-buying program (QE), according to the Financial Times and the MNI news agency.



Greece is already one of the countries to have benefited most from the PEPP and therefore any extension that may be decided at the ECB council meeting at end-October, possibly up to June 2021, will help the country further.



By then the ECB will have bought an estimated 27 billion euros of Greek bonds, while the yield of the country’s benchmark 10-year bond has dropped to 1.08%.