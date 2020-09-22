Six people successfully evacuated from Karditsa village

A fire service rescuer helps a woman disembark from the helicopter that helped evacuate six resident of Oxia, a small village in Karditsa, central Greece, on Tuesday morning. [ANA-MPA]

Six residents of a small village that has been cut off since Saturday without power and water in the wake of cyclone Ianos were successfully evacuated on Tuesday.

The operation to evacuate the resident of Oxia came after an initial attempt to fly them to safety failed on Monday, when rescuers were only able to deliver parcels of water, food and medicine.

Oxia is located in the area of Mouzaki, which was one of the hardest hit in the central Greek region of Karditsa by heavy flooding that claimed a total of three lives over the weekend.

Storm Ianos wiped out roads and bridges and flooded more than 21,000 hectares of the Thessalian Plain, including thousands of homes and businesses in the city of Karditsa, as well as farms and factories.