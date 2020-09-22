US Congress members call on UK to return Parthenon sculptures to Greece

The US Congress’ caucus on Hellenic Issues has sent a letter to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson urging “earnest” talks for the return of the Parthenon sculptures held by the British Museum to Greece.

“The Marbles have been the source of controversy among western allies for many decades. Greece has long wanted these Parthenon Marbles back,” the letter said, according to reports in the British media on Tuesday.

Signed by 18 members of the United States Congress – both Democrats and Republicans – the letter called on Johnson “to negotiate with the Greek government in earnest on the return of the Parthenon Marbles to Greece.”

It said the sculptures should be returned to Greece by 2021, when the country celebrates the 200th anniversary of the founding of the modern Greek state after its liberation from Ottoman rule.

“We remain appreciative of your efforts and good will in support of the historic special relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States, and look forward to strengthening that relationship through the accomplishment of matters such as this,” the letter added.