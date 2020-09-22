Oruc Reis leaves port of Antalya, Turkish reports say

The pro-government Yeni Safak newspaper reports that the seismic research vessel Oruc Reis has left the port of Antalya.

According to the same report, the vessel is sailing inside the Gulf of Antalya, in the Mediterranean.

It added that the naval units that have been escorting the Oruc Reis are docked at the port.

Turkey has said that the return of the vessel to the port of Antalya was for “maintenance and supplies,” challenging reports that it was a move aimed at de-escalating tension in the eastern Mediterranean.

