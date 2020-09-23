ELAS records 15,760 violations of Covid measures since start of August

The Hellenic Police (ELAS) said on Tuesday that its officers conducted 43,068 inspections as part of ongoing efforts to check compliance with restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.



On Sunday, officers conducted 47,497 inspections and recorded over 200 violations – 199 for not wearing face masks or not observing physical distancing in public places and another five relating to businesses that had either defied a midnight curfew or allowed overcrowding on their premises.



Since the beginning of August, ELAS officers have recorded 15,760 violations of regulations imposed by authorities to curb the spread of the virus.



ELAS has intensified its checks in the capital, northern Greece and several islands, both in the Aegean and the Ionian, amid localized spikes in infections in those areas.