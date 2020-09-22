Turkey announces new Navtex near Lemnos over island’s status

Turkey published on Tuesday a new navigational telex (Navtex) reserving the sea area around the Greek island Lemnos, citing alleged violations of the non-militarized status of the island set by the Treaty of Lausanne in 1923.

The navtex, which was issued by the Izmir Station of Turkey’s Office of Navigation, Hydrography and Oceanography, will remain in place until September 24.

The same warning was issued for the island of Chios a few days ago.