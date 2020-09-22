Policeman who killed Grigoropoulos could be retried

Supreme Court prosecutor Anastasia Dimitriadou has proposed that the case against Epaminondas Korkoneas, a police special guard convicted for the deadly shooting in December 2008 of teenager Alexis Grigoropoulos in the downtown Athens district of Exarchia, be retried.

The case is being reviewed by Greece’s top court after an appeals court in Lamia, central Greece, upheld Korkoneas’ conviction for the killing but reduced his term from life to 13 years.



The atmosphere in the courtroom on Tuesday was tense after Korkoneas’ lawyer claimed that the Grigoropoulos family attorneys did not have the right to express a position on his client’s appeal.