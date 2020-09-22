Authorities confirm 346 new virus infections

Another 346 SARS-CoV-2 infections were confirmed in Greece in the last 24 hours, while the total number rose to 15,928, Greek health authorities announced on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 25 were imported, detected at the country’s entry points.

The National Organization of Public Health (EODY) said in its daily bulletin that eight patients died bringing the total number of fatalities to 352. The median age of the patients who died was 78 years.

Seventy-seven patients remained intubated while another 185 have left ICU.

The total number of tests conducted by EODY health officials is 1,221,017.