The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce is organizing an online discussion with Fox News Radio’s White House correspondent Jon Decker, to be hosted by Skai TV anchorwoman Sia Kosioni.



The discussion will focus on the upcoming presidential election and is titled “US Elections 2020: Countdown and Beyond.”



It will take place on Thursday from 1 to 2 p.m.



For more information, visit https://bit.ly/301Kqdc.