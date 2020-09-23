BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

US Elections 2020: Countdown and Beyond

TAGS: Special Event

The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce is organizing an online discussion with Fox News Radio’s White House correspondent Jon Decker, to be hosted by Skai TV anchorwoman Sia Kosioni.

The discussion will focus on the upcoming presidential election and is titled “US Elections 2020: Countdown and Beyond.” 

It will take place on Thursday from 1 to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/301Kqdc.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.