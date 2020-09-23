[Intime News]

As efforts continued on Tuesday to restore access to villages isolated following floods wreaked by Cyclone Ianos over the weekend, state engineers started the process of assessing the extent of the damage to homes and crops so that compensation can be given to those affected by the storm.

In the central city of Karditsa alone – one of the worst-hit areas with around 5,000 homes damaged – over 2,000 businesses applied for compensation. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met local business representatives on a tour of the region on Tuesday.

Many villages in the mountains of the broader Karditsa region remained cut off due to flooding while six residents of the small village of Oxia were evacuated by helicopter.