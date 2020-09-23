[Intime News]

Greece's Citizens’ Protection Ministry and the Hellenic Police are planning the creation of separate police divisions on each of the eastern Aegean islands that are hosting migrant reception centers, Kathimerini understands.

Subdivisions are to be set up on Lesvos, Samos, Chios and Kos while Leros, where the center is relatively smaller, is to get a new precinct.

The decision for the new centers was taken in the wake of the disastrous fires that destroyed the Moria camp on Lesvos earlier this month which was followed by smaller blazes on Samos.

The authorities are focused in particular on Lesvos, where some 12,000 migrants were left homeless by the Moria blaze. Most of those migrants have since been rehoused in a temporary facility while authorities plan a permanent “closed” facility.

The subdivision on Lesvos is to be staffed with 400 officers including 240 new border guards.