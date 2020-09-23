In Cyprus, Sakellaropoulou calls for an end to the Turkish occupation

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou (second from right) walks next to the graves of soldiers killed in the 1974 Turkish invasion of Cyprus at the Tymvos Makedonitissas military cemetery in Nicosia on the second day of a three-day visit on Tuesday. Sakellaropoulou called for an end to the Turkish occupation and the reunification of the ethnically split island. "It is the least debt to the memory [of those who fell] that we fight with unshakable faith and persistence to end the Turkish occupation and to reunify Cyprus," said Sakellaropoulou, who also visited the Imprisoned Memorial Graves and the Ledra checkpoint. [Stavros Ioannidis/Intime News]