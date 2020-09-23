The passing in the House of the conservative administration’s bill on digital governance with the votes of four (out of a total six) political parties offers an opportunity for reflection.

It is worth asking oneself, why has consensus so often been elusive on other self-evident reforms? What is it that stops the parties which have now agreed on measures to curb bureaucracy from coming together to push other long-delayed measures, including steps to accelerate judicial procedures or purging the state apparatus of partisan influence?

It’s a shame the country seems to waste too much energy on self-serving, counterproductive rejectionism.