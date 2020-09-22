[Intime News]

The European Commission’s new Pact on Migration and Asylum, to be unveiled on Wednesday, foresees European support being granted to countries of first entry facing increased pressure or threats, Kathimerini understands.

According to sources, the proposal includes three categories of emergencies where first entry member-states will be able to request European support: conditions of increased pressure or threat, conditions of crisis, and maritime rescue.

In each of these cases, the Commission will activate the mechanism, which will ensure that the requesting country receives the support it needs - even if this has to be imposed by Brussels.

The details of the pact remain to be fleshed out but there is hope that it will offer some respite to countries like Greece on the EU’s external borders.