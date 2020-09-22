Dendias hopes exploratory talks will offer opportunity for de-escalation

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said Tuesday evening he hoped the exploratory talks with Turkey which are expected to begin soon will offer an opportunity for the de-escalation of tensions between the to countries.

Speaking at an online discussion organized by the Konstantinos Karamanlis Institute for Democracy and the Martens Center for European Studies, titled “The threat of revisionism: Security challenges in the Eastern Mediterranean,” Dendias said these talks will specify the rules based on which negotiations could restart in the future.

“We will take part in this effort and try to restart the exploratory contacts,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the Foreign Ministry said Athens and Ankara have agreed to start the 61st round of exploratory contacts in Istanbul.

The ministry said the talks will be held soon, without specifying the date.