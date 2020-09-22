ATHEX: Greek stocks give up yet more ground

The stock price slide continued on Tuesday at Athinon Avenue, albeit at a significantly slower pace than on Monday, as the prospect of further coronavirus restrictions in Attica weighed heavily on many listed companies such as oil firms. The losses increased in the auctions with the benchmark closing at the day’s low.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 624.62 points, shedding 0.90% from Monday’s 630.32 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.92% to 1,490.21 points.

The banks index decreased 0.68%, with Piraeus falling 1.73%. Eurobank parting with 1.10% and National easing 0.41%, though Alpha was a non-mover.

Motor Oil slumped 4.34%, Hellenic Petroleum gave up 3.85%, OPAP dropped 3.19% and Fourlis shrank 2.47%, as Jumbo earned 1.45%, Coca-Cola HBC grew 1.10% and Mytilineos improved 0.75%.

In total 33 stocks reported gains, 58 endured losses and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 46.7 million euros, down from Monday’s €49.2 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange declined 0.31% to close at 44.62 points.