Police break up crowds flouting Covid-19 restrictions
Hours after government officials appealed to the public to observe measures aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus, police were late Tuesday forced to break up a large crowd defying restrictions in Varnava Square in the Athens neighborhood of Pangrati.
Police said the crowd peacefully dispersed with no arrests.
During the operation, police broadcast a pre-recorded message notifying people of the latest restrictions which include a limit of nine people in all public and private gatherings. The message contained a warning that violating the restriction carries a 150-euro fine.
Reports said that similar operations were carried out at Amerikis and Omonia squares.