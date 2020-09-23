NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Police break up crowds flouting Covid-19 restrictions

TAGS: Coronavirus

Hours after government officials appealed to the public to observe measures aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus, police were late Tuesday forced to break up a large crowd defying restrictions in Varnava Square in the Athens neighborhood of Pangrati.

Police said the crowd peacefully dispersed with no arrests.

During the operation, police broadcast a pre-recorded message notifying people of the latest restrictions which include a limit of nine people in all public and private gatherings. The message contained a warning that violating the restriction carries a 150-euro fine.

Reports said that similar operations were carried out at Amerikis and Omonia squares.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.