Covid-19 putting pressure on ICU departments

Intensive care units in Attica are under pressure as Covid-19 admissions continue to grow, a health official warned Wednesday.

Speaking on Skai TV, the president of the Athens and Piraeus hospital doctors’ association (EINAP), Matina Pagoni, said that the Greek capital’s Attiko Hospital has begun to convert intensive care units into Covid-19 ICUs.

She said that the Gennimata Hospital also planned to dedicate more of its ICUs to coronavirus patients.

“Right now, Evangelismos Hospital has reached full capacity. It cannot take any more patients, it is full with Covid-19 cases,” she added.

Pagoni said that a total of 580 coronavirus cases were currently hospitalized across the country. She said that the average age of intubated patients was 68 years old, adding that some of them were as young as 17 years old.



Health authorities announced 346 new Covid-19 infections on Tuesday, bringing the nationwide total to 15,928. Another eight patients died, bringing the toll to 352.

Meanwhile, government officials appealed to the public to observe restrictions aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus as a top prosecutor called for the arrest of individuals who refuse to wear a face mask where required and incite others to do the same.

