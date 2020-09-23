Relaunch of exploratory talks ‘a welcome step,’ gov’t spokesman says

Government spokesman Stelios Petras said Wednesday a relaunch of exploratory talks between Greece and Turkey would be “a welcome step,” however adding that the European Union has already decided to impose sanctions on Ankara over its illegal activity in the Eastern Mediterranean.

“The question is how will these sanctions be activated if Turkey does not comply given that Europe is not used to fast procedures,” Petsas told state broadcaster ERT.

The spokesman did not rule out a telephone call between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ahead of the European Council meeting, now rescheduled for October 1-2.

“Everything is on the table,” Petsas said.

Greece and Turkey both confirmed on Tuesday that a new round of talks would take place soon though there is skepticism in Athens about Ankara’s true intentions.



