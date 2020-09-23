Hostage situation defused in Ptolemaida

Police in Ptolemaida, northern Greece, on Wednesday were questioning a man who reportedly held his 10-year-old son at knifepoint on Tuesday night, threatening to harm both the boy and himself if his estranged wife insisted on him returning the boy to her.



The exact circumstances of the incident were unclear but, according to police, negotiators were sent to the apartment and managed to talk the man round shortly before midnight without any harm coming to the boy or the man, about whom no personal details were revealed.