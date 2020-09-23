Wife of Greek central banker exonerated of charges

A Greek misdemeanors court on Wednesday exonerated Lina Nikolopoulou, the wife of Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras, in connection with charges brought against her in 2014 relating to state funding for medical conferences organized by her company.



Nikolopoulou was cleared of the charge of moral instigation to breach of duty while Christina Papanikolaou, the then general secretary of the Health Ministry, was cleared of breach of duty.



Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis, who previously served as health minister, was a witness in the trial.