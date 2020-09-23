Storms bring more heavy rain, high winds to Ionian islands

Just a few days after Cyclone Ianos wreaked havoc on several Ionian islands and in central Greece, stormy weather battered other islands in the Ionian Sea on Wednesday, provoking more flooding.



On Corfu, the fire service received numerous calls to pump out flooded homes and stores while similar incidents were reported on Paxos.



There were also reports of fallen trees on Corfu, particularly in the northern part of the island where the winds were said to be particularly strong, as well as power outages.



The General Secretariat for Civil Protection appealed to islanders to avoid unnecessary travel while the bad weather continues.