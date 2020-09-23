Von der Leyen tells Erdogan talks with Greece ‘essential for stability’ in East Med

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that the new round of planned exploratory talks with Greece which aim to resolve disputes over sovereignty in the eastern Mediterranean are “essential for stability” in the Eastern Mediterranean and for “a constructive relationship with the EU.”

In a comment on her official Twitter account, Von der Leyen said they discussed developments in the region and migration.

Her statement came after a video conference with Erdogan on Wednesday afternoon.