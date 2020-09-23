Despite losses, enterprises take positive view of the future

Six out of 10 company-members of the German-Greek Chamber of Commerce and Industry have expressed reserved optimism about the course of the Greek economy, against just 17.6% who said the future does not look so promising.



This is despite 50.9% of respondents in the chamber’s survey saying their turnover will this year record a decline from last year, while 9.8% say it will actually rise year-on-year.



The other 39.2% anticipates no change for the whole year.



Three out of seven entrepreneurs (43.1%) said the most recent forecasts about the course of the year and its close are worse than the original ones, while a significant 37.2% says the year will close better than originally anticipated.



Businessmen are also split regarding the sufficiency of the European Union resources to be allocated to Greece for combating the impact of the pandemic: Therefore 51% of respondents said the support is enough and and 49% consider it insufficient.