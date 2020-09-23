Measures against Turkey expected if no de-escalation, Commission head tells Anastasiades

File photo

In a phone call with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen briefed him on her video call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier on Wednesday.

Cypriot Deputy government spokesman Panayiotis Sendonas said in a written statement that Von der Leyen reassured Anastasiades that if there is no de-escalation in tensions and an end to illegal activities against cyprus, the EU will take measures against Turkey.

Anastasiades thanked the president of the Commission for the efforts of all EU institutions to de-escalate the crisis.