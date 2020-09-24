[Intime News]

Hundreds of students will be descending on downtown Athens and other cities on Thursday to air a string of grievances, ranging from opposition to the planned purchase by Greece of French-made fighter jets and conscription, to serious complaints about coronavirus health protocols at schools and spurious demands for stopping mask use.

Similar concerns are also fueling sit-in protests at more than 200 schools across the country – mainly in Attica, Thessaloniki, Crete, Achaia and Magnesia.



Commenting on the school closures, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said that measures are being explored “to prevent actions that create problems, both to the school year and to the health of the people engaging in sit-ins.”

According to sources, the government is hoping to resolve the problem of sit-ins by launching an awareness campaign alerting pupils and their parents to the risks and consequences.