Illegal hostel for migrants busted in downtown Athens

TANIA GEORGIOPOULOU

The ’rooms’ in the illegal Victoria Square hostel consisted of little more than a cot and a blanket or sheet dividing the different spaces.

TAGS: Migration, Crime

Greek Police  are investigating the possibility that an illegal hostel for migrants busted in downtown Athens was part of a wider network of shelters being provided by migrant smuggling rackets.

The investigation comes in the wake of a recent raid on an apartment building in Victoria Square and the arrest of a Greek man who allegedly rented out space to migrants and refugees for a fee of 30 euros a week or 100 euros a month. Authorities were alerted to the man’s activities by residents in the area who filed a complaint with the Aliens Bureau.

Six undocumented migrants who had allegedly entered the country through the Evros land border and were expecting to be taken to Germany were also arrested in the raid.

