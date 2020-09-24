Fines issued for big gatherings in Athens squares

Police officers have imposed the first fines for overcrowding in city squares in Athens, at 150 euros per offender, following patrols in several busy squares including Omonia, Victoria, Amerikis and Agios Panteleimonas on Tuesday night. The largest operation was at Varnava Square in Pangrati. Officers questioned 83 people and briefly detained six. A total of 13 fines were handed out for violation of a regulation capping the size of public gatherings at nine people. [Dimitris Kapantais/Intime News]