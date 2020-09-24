MULTIMEDIA | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
IN IMAGES

Fines issued for big gatherings in Athens squares

  • overcrowding-gatherings-square

TAGS: Coronavirus

Police officers have imposed the first fines for overcrowding in city squares in Athens, at 150 euros per offender, following patrols in several busy squares including Omonia, Victoria, Amerikis and Agios Panteleimonas on Tuesday night. The largest operation was at Varnava Square in Pangrati. Officers questioned 83 people and briefly detained six. A total of 13 fines were handed out for violation of a regulation capping the size of public gatherings at nine people. [Dimitris Kapantais/Intime News]

Online

ARCHIVE

 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.