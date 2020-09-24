A mutually beneficial compromise between the state and Fraport Greece, as both sides perceive it, was sealed on Wednesday with the visit of a delegation from the German-Greek consortium to the Prime Minister’s Office.



The compromise concerns state support for the company that operates Greece’s 14 biggest regional airports as compensation for the spring lockdown, which will offset some of the year's airport operating fees.



The solution will be in the context of state support for tourism and air transport companies, and not for the coverage of losses, as government sources explained to Kathimerini.