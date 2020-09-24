Salvaged respirators from Dutch Moria clinic sent to Mytilene hospital

[Petros Giannakouris/AP]

Four respirators that survived the destruction of the reception and identification center of Moria in Lesvos were delivered on Wednesday, along with other medical equipment, to the Mytilini general hospital's intensive care unit by the Migration Ministry, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.

The equipment came from a brand new clinic in Moria which was funded by the Dutch government. The equipment is what remained after a fire destroyed the facility about two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, a health clinic is being set up at the new temporary tent city built in Kara Tepe, in collaboration with the World Health Organization.

The clinic will include a microbiology and radiology laboratory and a small hospital wing, and is expected to help decongest the Mytilene hospital, the ANA-MPA report said.