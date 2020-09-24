Elpidophoros to meet Pompeo on Thursday

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America will meet with US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, on Thursday morning, ahead of the latter’s expected visit to Greece in the coming days, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.

According to the report, the Archbishop will express his concerns over the protection of Christian minorities in Turkey and the latest developments in the Eastern Mediterranean.

He is also expected to reiterate his concern about the re-conversion of Hagia Sophia into a mosque.

It was not yet clear when Pompeo will visit Athens. Some Greek media reported that he will travel to Greece on Friday while others that he will arrive early next week.