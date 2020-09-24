Tourist injured by fallen tree in western Peloponnese

ANA-MPA file photo

A 32-year-old tourist was injured on Thursday morning when a tree fell amid a storm on her tent in a camping site in the region of Ilia, in the western Peloponnese.

The woman, whose nationality has not been disclosed, was transferred to a hospital where doctors said she had fractured her leg.

The storm that hit parts of Ilia and the municipality of Zaharo - where the tourist had camped - early Thursday morning, caused power outages and uprooted trees.

Deputy regional governor Vasilis Giannopoulos told state-run news agency ANA-MPA that the storm had also caused damages to some greenhouses in the area.