NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Tourist injured by fallen tree in western Peloponnese

ANA-MPA file photo

TAGS: Weather

A 32-year-old tourist was injured on Thursday morning when a tree fell amid a storm on her tent in a camping site in the region of Ilia, in the western Peloponnese.

The woman, whose nationality has not been disclosed, was transferred to a hospital where doctors said she had fractured her leg.

The storm that hit parts of Ilia and the municipality of Zaharo - where the tourist had camped - early Thursday morning, caused power outages and uprooted trees.

Deputy regional governor Vasilis Giannopoulos told state-run news agency ANA-MPA that the storm had also caused damages to some greenhouses in the area.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.