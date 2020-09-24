Health expert calls for universal use of face mask

As the number of new SARS-CoV-2 infections remained high in Greece, an infectious disease expert said on Thursday the obligatory use of face masks indoors and outdoors could help slow down its spread in the community.

Speaking to TV channel Skai, Marios Lazanas said the expert committee advising the government on the coronavirus has not discussed a lockdown or the closing of schools, but the issue might be proposed in the future if current measures do not bear fruit.

“A lockdown is financially painful. What is required is the tightening of measures with mandatory use of the face mask indoors and outdoors,” Lazanas, who is a mamber of the committee, said.

He said the measure is cheap and effective.

“If there are 4 or 5 people without a mask, isn't it that a gathering? What's wrong with wearing a mask?” he asked.

Lazanas also stressed the need to decongest public transport by increasing the frequency of services, possibly by renting buses.

With regard to workplaces, the infectious disease specialist suggested increasing the rate of teleworking and measure to protect jobs.