NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

PM to call for prudence to avoid tougher measures in public address

TAGS: Politics

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will address the public on Thursday afternoon in a bid to stress the importance of following measures to halt the spread of the coronavirus in the country and avoid a second lockdown.

The televised message will be broadcast at 6 p.m., government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Thursday.

The address comes as the number of daily infections remained stubbornly high in the past month, despite restrictive measures on gatherings and cultural events.

Petsas clarified that the prime minister will not announce a lockdown, but will talk about the developments with the pandemic in the country and what has to be done to avoid tougher measures.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.