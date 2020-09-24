PM to call for prudence to avoid tougher measures in public address

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will address the public on Thursday afternoon in a bid to stress the importance of following measures to halt the spread of the coronavirus in the country and avoid a second lockdown.

The televised message will be broadcast at 6 p.m., government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Thursday.

The address comes as the number of daily infections remained stubbornly high in the past month, despite restrictive measures on gatherings and cultural events.

Petsas clarified that the prime minister will not announce a lockdown, but will talk about the developments with the pandemic in the country and what has to be done to avoid tougher measures.