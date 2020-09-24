Body found near central Greece village could be woman missing in storm

[Intime News]

Firemen on Thursday recovered a body from a rural area near a village in central Greece which they believe belongs to a woman who went missing after the storm Ianos pounded the region on December 19-20.

The body was found at about 12.30 p.m. near a bridge leading to the village of Magoulitsa, in the regional unit of Karditsa.

The 43-year-old missing pharmacist had been swept away by flood waters in the nearby area of Mouzaki on the day of the storm.