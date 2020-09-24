Two smaller migrant camps on Lesvos will close, says minister

[Intime News]

Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis announced on Wednesday the closing over the next two months of two smaller migrant camps on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos which had been operating for years, housing vulnerable migrants and refugees.

The municipality-run camp for families in Kara Tepe (located near the new tent city) will close on December 31, while Pikpa, an open refugee facility located south of the town of Mytilene, will shut its doors by the end of October, he told the press.

Pikpa opened in 2012 offering shelter to families, disabled, and pregnant women.

Kara Tepe, supervised by municipal authorities, was part of an effort to take some of the pressure off the island’s main processing centre at Moria, which burned down two weeks ago.