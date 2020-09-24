Student in school sit-in seriously injured after falling off roof

A student was seriously injured on Thursday afternoon after he fell off the roof of the school where he had been participating in a sit-in, at the border town of Soufli, in the regional unit of Evros.

Teachers who were at a nearby building rushed the high schooler to the town’s health clinic and from there he was transferred to a hospital in the nearest town of Didimoticho, according to local news website evros-news.gr.

Witnesses who found him after he fell said he was conscious but had been injured in his legs.

Initial information from the hospital said that the student may have to undergo operation at his lower limbs, the reports said.