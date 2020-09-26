Ancient Agora of Athens | Athens | Year-Round

[InTime News]

The Ancient Agora of Athens, located next to the train tracks in Thiseio, is the best-known example of an ancient Greek agora, transporting visitors back more than 2,000 years to when Athenians would gather here to shop, worship and philosophize. Located in the shadow of the Acropolis, it sheds light on the daily life of citizens in ancient times. Opening hours are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily (last admission 7.30 p.m.). The standard ticket costs €10 (reduced/free tickets available). Please bring a passport for proof of age/country of origin for a reduced price ticket.

Ancient Agora, tel 210.923.8747