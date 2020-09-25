Battle of Salamis | Online | September 29

Wilhelm von Kaulbach’s “Battle of Salamis” from 1868.

The American School of Classical Studies at Athens is hosting an online seminar commemorating the 480 BC Battle of Salamis, a naval battle between an alliance of Greek city-states and the Persians of King Xerxes which was a defining moment of Greek history that continues to bear relevance to this day. Discussing the historical, archaeological and political implications of this momentous event are US Ambassador to Athens Geoffrey R. Pyatt and John R. Hale, nautical archaeologist and author of “Lords of the Sea” (Penguin, 2009), who will explore details of the battle and its modern relevance in the contemporary geopolitical climate. The webinar will take place on September 29 at 7 p.m. Greek time (12 noon EDT) and registration is required, at www.ascsa.edu.gr.