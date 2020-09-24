Soccer Bonanza | Athens | September 24-27

It’s all about soccer at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) through Sunday, with games, skill displays, lessons and film screenings dedicated to the beautiful game. The daily 8.30 p.m. screenings are of all-time classics “The Damned United,” “Escape to Victory” and “Looking for Eric,” on the Great Lawn. To learn more about the program and book a spot, visit www.snfcc.org. For the screenings, make sure to bring a blanket to sit on and mosquito repellent.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000