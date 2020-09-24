WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

Soccer Bonanza | Athens | September 24-27

TAGS: Sports, Film, Special Event

It’s all about soccer at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) through Sunday, with games, skill displays, lessons and film screenings dedicated to the beautiful game. The daily 8.30 p.m. screenings are of all-time classics “The Damned United,” “Escape to Victory” and “Looking for Eric,” on the Great Lawn. To learn more about the program and book a spot, visit www.snfcc.org. For the screenings, make sure to bring a blanket to sit on and mosquito repellent.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000

