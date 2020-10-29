WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

Joy Labinjo | Athens | To October 31

Courtesy The Breeder and Tiwani Contemporary London. Photo by Lida Macha

TAGS: Visual Arts, Exhibition

Galvanized by the Black Lives Matters movement that has rocked America and other parts of the world, London-based artist Joy Labinjo makes her Athens debut with a solo show at The Breeder. “The Elephant in the Room” comprises new work created during the lockdown and furthers the artist’s explorations around theses like Blackness, identity, political voice, race, community and family. Her large-scale figurative paintings often depict intimate scenes of historical and contemporary life – real and imagined. Opening hours are Tuesdays to Fridays from noon to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 6 p.m.

The Breeder, 45 Iasonos, Metaxourgio, tel 210.331.7527

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.