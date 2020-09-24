NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Abandoned newborn found in Athens park

Police in Attica on Thursday were seeking the parents or guardians of a newborn baby girl who was found abandoned in the capital’s central Pedion tou Areos park earlier in the day.

According to police sources, passers-by alerted the authorities after spotting the infant, who had been wrapped in a blanket.

The baby was transferred by ambulance to the capital’s Paidon Hospital and was said to be in good health. 

