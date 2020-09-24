Abandoned newborn found in Athens park
Police in Attica on Thursday were seeking the parents or guardians of a newborn baby girl who was found abandoned in the capital’s central Pedion tou Areos park earlier in the day.
According to police sources, passers-by alerted the authorities after spotting the infant, who had been wrapped in a blanket.
The baby was transferred by ambulance to the capital’s Paidon Hospital and was said to be in good health.