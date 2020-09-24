Ratification of bilateral agreements stemming from Prespes agreement put on hold

The ratification of several agreements for bilateral cooperation between Greece and North Macedonia stemming from the 2018 Prespes name deal has been put on hold, Parliament speaker Konstantinos Tasoulas indicated on Thursday.

“There is nothing urgent… I have been given the impression that their rectification is not a priority,” Tasoulas told reporters asking when the government would be presenting the agreements to lawmakers for ratification.



During a visit of North Macedonia Prime Minister Zoran Zaev earlier this month, Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou stressed that the Prespes agreement must be implemented in its entirety to further deepen bilateral relations.

