Pressure on health system mounts

TAGS: Coronavirus, Transport

A crowded metro station in Athens Thursday. Nine more people died Thursday after contracting the coronavirus, pushing Greece’s Covid-19 death toll to 366. Authorities also reported 342 new infections, as the number of coronavirus patients in intensive care stood at 68. In a joint decision announced Thursday by Health Minister Vasilis Kikilias and Deputy Finance Minister Theodoros Skylakakis, non-Covid patients who need to be in intensive care units will be transferred to private clinics and military hospitals so that ICUs at Covid-designated hospitals can be exclusively dedicated to coronavirus cases. [Nikos Kokkalias]

