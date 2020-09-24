Nine more deaths, 342 new cases on Thursday, with majority in Attica

A member of Evangelismos Hospital's medical staff prepares to enter a Covid ward, in Athens. [InTime News]

Greece’s coronavirus death toll continued to climb on Thursday, with nine more fatalities bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 366, while the number of patients in intensive care dipped to 68 from 73 the day before.

In its daily bulletin on the course of the pandemic, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also reported 342 new infections, indicating that the virus is showing no sign of abating just yet. Of those, 30 were confirmed during testing at airports, ports and border crossings, and 24 have been traced to known outbreaks.

Attica continued to account for the lion’s share of new cases, reporting a record 213 of Thursday’s 342 positive tests, with only three infections traced to other outbreaks and seven to domestic travel.

Thessaloniki reported just 11 new cases, and Ioannina and Serres seven each. Every other region had six or less.

The new cases took total infections to 16,627, of which just 16% are linked to foreign travel and 42% to known outbreaks, with the remainder attributed to community transmission or unknown causes.

EODY added that since the start of the global health crisis, its laboratories have tested 1,246,363 swabs for the novel coronavirus.