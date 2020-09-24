Ionian battered by storms again

High winds and heavy rain pounded the Ionian island of Corfu early Thursday, flooding streets and damaging homes and businesses.

The storm uprooted numerous trees, wrecking roads and cars in its wake. Emergency workers had to remove trees that had fallen in Spianada Square in Corfu Town, which bore the brunt of the storm.

Thursday’s storm came just a few days after Cyclone Ianos raged across the same area, wreaking serious damage to infrastructure and homes on Cephalonia, Ithaki and other islands.



The system later moved southward, causing serious problems in central Greece, with the city of Karditsa among the worst affected.