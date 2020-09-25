Poll: Six in 10 back gov’t response to Turkey crisis

Six in 10 Greeks are satisfied with the government’s response to the crisis in Greek-Turkish relations, according to a new opinion poll which gives ruling New Democracy a strong 17.5 percentage point lead over leftist SYRIZA.

According to the survey, carried out by Pulse for Skai TV, conservative ND would garner 41.5 percent of the vote if elections were held now compared to 24 percent for SYRIZA. The center-left Movement for Change (KINAL) is in third place with 7 percent, followed by the Communist Party with 6 percent.

The conservative administration’s response to the crisis with Turkey was seen as being “in the right direction” by 58 percent of respondents, though 80 percent said they did not believe Turkey has an honest desire for de-escalation of tensions.

As for the pandemic, 66 percent of respondents said the rate of infections was a concern, with 74 percent saying it was important to wear a face mask.