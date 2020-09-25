COMMENT | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Putting the health system first

Even if public compliance reaches the impressive levels seen during the first wave of the pandemic and all the health safety regulations are enforced and applied, the National Health System will still need to be protected and regularly bolstered.

The National Health System needs to become a top priority so that all available public and private resources are channeled into its improvement, quickly and efficiently.

Real needs in hospitals and medical centers across the country need to be met and preempted, and not just for the sake of making a few numbers look better.

