Ankara puts demilitarization of Greek islands on the table

Ankara indicated on Thursday that it is putting the demilitarization of several Greek islands on the table of talks with Athens aimed at reducing tension in the Eastern Mediterranean.

In a statement, Turkey’s National Security Council urged respect for the country’s “principled stance and rights” from the European Union and all countries, including “those that illegally arm demilitarized islands,” in an apparent reference to the military presence on Kastellorizo and other islands in the eastern Aegean, Turkey Daily Sabah reported.

“Turkey is always in favor of dialogue on every platform for fair sharing of natural resources in the region,” the statement added, referring to the occupied north of Cyprus.

Ankara’s “attitude and actions” in the Eastern Mediterranean are in line with its commitment “rightness, fairness and justice” on every regional and global dispute, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported the council as saying.