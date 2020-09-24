ATHEX: Gloom sends stocks down

The Greek bourse headed lower on Thursday for the fifth day in a row, a sequence unseen in almost two-and-a-half months, as the gloomier estimates about the course of the economy given the second wave of the pandemic continued to take a toll on stock prices. It was a session that by and large produced a similar picture to that on Wednesday.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 619.96 points, shedding 0.38% from Wednesday’s 622.34 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.43% to 1,477.63 points.

The banks index, however, edged up 0.03% thanks to Eurobank rising 0.87%, while Piraeus fell 1.09%, National dropped 0.53% and Alpha slipped 0.04%. Hellenic Petroleum fell 3.42% as OTE grew 1.58%.

In total 26 stocks posted gains, 58 took losses and 19 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to 43.4 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €44.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange declined 0.81% to close at 44.12 points.